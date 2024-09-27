Self-confessed Chinese asset names Alice Guo a Chinese spy

A visibly irked Alice Guo has insisted anew that she is not a Chinese spy, belying a documentary presented before a congressional probe indicating that she is one.

At the resumption of the inquiry of the House quad comm into the criminal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) on Friday, Davao Oriental Rep. Cheeno Miguel Almario flashed an Al Jazeera documentary video of She Zhijiang--a self-confessed Chinese spy--saying that both he and Guo have dedicated their lives to China's Ministry of State Security (MSS).

The MSS, responsible for China’s foreign intelligence, counterintelligence, and political security, is considered to be one the most powerful and secretive security agencies in the world.

In the video, She says that Guo Hua Ping, the former mayor's alleged Chinese real name, "cannot be trusted" and that she must tell the world the truth "if you don't want to be eliminated."

She also claimed that Guo had asked him to fund her 2022 mayoral campaign, but he refused.

Guo won the mayoral seat in Bamban, Tarlac, in the May 2022 elections but was dismissed by the Ombudsman last August due to her supposed ties to POGOs involved in criminal activities in her town.

"I don't know him. And your honor, Mr. Chair, may I also have the details? I want to file a case," said Guo in Filipino.

Alamario, however, countered that She is already behind bars in Thailand.

"The reason why he’s speaking the truth now is because as he was saying in the video... he is also being illegally detained. So, out of frustration, he wants to speak the truth out to the world," Almario replied.

Guo lamented that it was "unfair" on her part as she had never sought campaign funding. She also categorically denied knowing She.

"I also want to convey to all my countrymen and the entire Philippines that I love this country," Guo said in Filipino.

Guo has repeatedly denied being a Chinese spy or asset and insisted that she is a natural-born Filipino, whose mother was named “Amelia Leal,” as indicated on her birth certificate.

The documentary, however, showed that Guo's mother was a Chinese named Lin Wenyi and that she was born in Fujian, China.

Guo had earlier told the committee that her father was from Fujian.