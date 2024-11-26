Biden welcomes Lebanon ceasefire deal as 'good news'; Israel thanks U.S. support

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, brokered by the United States and France, was welcomed by U.S. President Joe Biden as "good news." Announced on 26 November at the White House, the deal is set to take effect on 27 November at 4:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his cabinet's approval of the agreement, with 10 ministers voting in favor and one opposing. Netanyahu expressed gratitude to Biden for his role in securing the truce, highlighting Israel's right to maintain "freedom of action" in its enforcement.

This development marks a significant step toward easing tensions in the region, with both U.S. and French diplomacy at the forefront. Biden praised the agreement as a positive outcome of international cooperation.