Biden welcomes Lebanon ceasefire deal as 'good news'; Israel thanks U.S. support

US President Joe Biden speaks about a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, in the Rose Garden of the White House on 26 November 2024, in Washington, DC. Biden on 26 November welcomed as "good news" a US and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The deal will come into force on 27 November at 4:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Biden said, speaking at the White House as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced his ministers had approved the deal.SAUL LOEB / AFP
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, brokered by the United States and France, was welcomed by U.S. President Joe Biden as "good news." Announced on 26 November at the White House, the deal is set to take effect on 27 November at 4:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his cabinet's approval of the agreement, with 10 ministers voting in favor and one opposing. Netanyahu expressed gratitude to Biden for his role in securing the truce, highlighting Israel's right to maintain "freedom of action" in its enforcement.

This development marks a significant step toward easing tensions in the region, with both U.S. and French diplomacy at the forefront. Biden praised the agreement as a positive outcome of international cooperation.

