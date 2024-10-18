Biden in Berlin vows no let-up on support for Ukraine

President Joe Biden urged NATO allies to keep backing Ukraine in its war against Russia as he made a farewell visit to Germany Friday just weeks before US elections.

As Ukraine faces a third winter at war and battlefield losses in the east, Kyiv and its allies fear a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House would mean reduced US military support.

Biden said that Western allies must "sustain our support ... until Ukraine wins a just and sustainable peace".

"We're headed into a very difficult winter. We cannot let up."

Biden then met Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before they were to hold four-way talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" to the European Union and NATO, but his allies have not agreed to his request for immediate NATO membership.

Washington and London have also rejected Ukrainian requests to be able to use donated long-range weapons for attacks on targets inside Russia, and Berlin has refused to send its own long-range Taurus missile system.

Scholz said: "We are supporting Ukraine as powerfully as we can and at the same time we are making sure that NATO does not become a party to the war, so that this war does not turn into an even bigger catastrophe."

The United States has been by far the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, followed by Germany.

Biden earlier received a red-carpet welcome from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who awarded him Germany's highest honour for championing bilateral and transatlantic ties.

The German head of state honoured 81-year-old Biden as "a beacon of democracy" who had shown unwavering support for NATO and Ukraine "in our most dangerous moment since the Cold War".

Gaza 'day after'

The other issue in focus was the Middle East conflict, where Biden voiced hope for new momentum toward a Gaza ceasefire after Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Biden said the death of Sinwar, considered the architect of the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, was a "moment of justice".

The US president said he had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "also make this moment an opportunity to seek a path to peace, a better future in Gaza without Hamas".

Scholz said that after Sinwar's death, "hopefully the concrete prospect will now open up for a ceasefire and an agreement to release the hostages in Gaza" .

US election looms

Biden's visit comes as the campaign race heats up ahead of the November 5 election and as allies are nervously eyeing a potential Trump victory over Kamala Harris.

Trump, who during his last term berated NATO allies, has opposed the level of US military support for Ukraine and would be expected to soften US criticism of Israel in its wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Steinmeier said that just a few years ago in the US-Germany relationship "the distance had grown so wide that we almost lost each other".

"When you were elected president, you restored Europe's hope in the transatlantic alliance literally overnight," Steinmeier said, before awarding him the Grand Cross special class of the Order of Merit.