The state of politics in the Philippines has long been marked by deep divisions and tensions, with a notable pattern of “revenge politics” often influencing leadership dynamics.

The country’s political history, steeped in personal vendettas and factionalism, has led to a culture where political conflict sometimes transcends policy debates, morphing into bitter power struggles. This deeply ingrained culture, where political leaders frequently seek to settle personal scores rather than pursue the common good, can have damaging consequences for the nation’s stability and growth.

In this context, the importance of restraint and professionalism in public discourse becomes undeniable. While freedom of expression is enshrined in the Constitution, it must be exercised with a sense of responsibility, particularly when those expressing themselves hold positions of power.

When politicians give in to anger, frustration, or impulsive remarks, they risk damaging their credibility and undermining the dignity of their office. Their words carry weight not only within the country but also internationally. An unchecked outburst, while emotionally satisfying in the short term, can create an impression of instability and dysfunction in government.

A political figure’s capacity to manage grievances and frustration in a composed and diplomatic manner is crucial for several reasons. First, it lends credibility to the statements being made. A measured, thoughtful tone reflects a leader who is in control, capable of addressing issues rationally and calmly, rather than reacting out of anger or emotion.

Second, for both the domestic population and the international community, a stable tone in leadership signals that the country is capable of managing its internal conflicts without having to resort to destructive rhetoric. In times of global uncertainty, such composure reassures both citizens and foreign partners that the Philippines is a mature and sophisticated democracy, able to navigate challenges with resilience and respect for the rule of law.

A more tempered approach to grievances would send a powerful message: that the government is not only about managing crises but also about governing with integrity, professionalism, and foresight. As the nation continues to evolve, these qualities are essential to building the trust and confidence needed for long-term progress.

We deserve to move forward. This administration has made significant strides in areas such as international cooperation, respect for human rights, and the rule of law. The economy is showing promising growth, and the country is beginning to garner respect on the global stage.

By embracing a more measured approach to politics — one that tempers emotion with reason — the Philippines can ensure that it not only survives but thrives in the face of challenges.