Quiboloy expected to return to PNP facility by 27 November

Detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy, currently confined at the Philippine Heart Center (PHC), is expected to return to the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial facility by 27 November, police spokesperson BGen. Jean Fajardo confirmed Monday.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, Fajardo noted that Quiboloy is “doing okay” but still needs to undergo another medical examination during his medical furlough.

“Their motion for another medical examination was approved by the court. So the PNP just complied with the court order,” Fajardo stressed.

The Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 159 initially ordered Quiboloy’s hospital confinement after he experienced chest pains on 7 November. He was transferred to the PHC on 8 November, where his stay was later extended until 16 November to complete necessary examinations.

Quiboloy’s legal team subsequently requested an extension of his medical furlough, which was granted. During pre-trial proceedings for his qualified trafficking case, the Pasig Court permitted his return to the PHC on 23 November.

“He is expected to be back at the Custodial Center by 4 PM on November 27,” Fajardo added.