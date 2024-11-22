Pasig court grants Quiboloy medical furlough request

Detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy has been granted an extended medical furlough.

In an ambush interview on Friday, Quiboloy’s lawyer, Atty. Israelito Torreon, confirmed the extension was approved by the Pasig City court.

“It was approved until Wednesday and mataas na diskusyon po, pero na-approve naman (it was a long discussion, but it was later approved). There will be medical furlough for Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy. As to the details of which, I cannot disclose because I think you know the nature of the proceedings in this case,” Torreon said.

The Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 159 ordered Quiboloy’s confinement after he experienced chest pains on 7 November.

An initial medical examination conducted by the PNP Health Service revealed that Quiboloy was suffering from “atrial fibrillation in rapid ventricular response” or “irregular heartbeat,” a condition that may be considered life-threatening.

The religious leader was brought to the Philippine Heart Center (PHC) on 8 November.

During the pre-trial proceedings for Quiboloy’s qualified trafficking case, the Pasig Court permitted him to return to the PHC from 23 to 27 November.

The court had initially extended Quiboloy’s confinement to 16 November to complete required medical examinations.

Quiboloy’s camp later requested an additional extension of the medical furlough.

“Because there are matters that have to be addressed too with respect to his dental operation, which affected his jaw. Mayroong infection po kasi ‘yung kaniyang dental implants (There was an infection in his dental implants),” Torreon said.

Torreon added that all necessary medical procedures, including those for his dental concerns, will be conducted at the hospital.

Prior to the medical furlough, Quiboloy’s legal team had sought house or hospital arrest for the pastor, but the Pasig RTC denied their request.