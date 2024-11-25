Monsalve, Avaricio brace for TCC duel

STA. ROSA, Laguna — The Ladies ICTSI The Country Club (TCC) Match Play Invitational kicks off today with exciting pairings promising high-stakes drama.

Defending champion Mikha Fortuna faces a formidable test against 16-year-old rising star Jiwon Lee, while the Marvi Monsalve-Chanelle Avaricio showdown is shaping up to be another must-watch duel.

Both Monsalve and Avaricio are fresh from their campaigns in Taiwan, setting the stage for a closely contested match. They tee off at 7:08 a.m., with Monsalve seeking to end her search for a career breakthrough.

Avaricio, on the other hand, draws on her wealth of experience, including a stellar 2022 season on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, where she notched multiple victories.

Although Avaricio’s track record in stroke play gives her an edge, the unpredictable nature of match play levels the playing field, giving Monsalve a chance to capitalize on her hunger for a breakthrough win.

At 7:16 a.m., Fortuna begins her title defense against Lee, a prodigious talent who has already made waves in the Junior PGT and earned a breakthrough professional win at the Splendido Taal leg, where she bested none other than Fortuna herself.

Lee’s relative inexperience in match play is balanced by the mental toughness gained from her recent stints in Taiwan, making this matchup one to watch.

Reigning Order of Merit winner and 2022 Match Play champion Harmie Constantino takes on Kyla Nocum in the final pairing of the opening round at 7:56 a.m. Constantino, while tempering expectations due to the competitive field, remains a strong contender for another title.

Last year’s OOM champion Daniella Uy is heavily favored in her 7 a.m. clash against Apple Fudolin, while Florence Bisera aims to secure a victory over Velinda Castil. Other first-round matchups include Gretchen Villacencio versus Rev Alcantara, Chihiro Ikeda against Kristine Fleetwood, and Sarah Ababa battling Pamela Mariano.

The winners of today’s matches will advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, with the semifinals and championship rounds set for the following two days.