Indonesian fugitive deported

Atty. Joel Anthony Viado, commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), has announced the deportation of an Indonesian national who had earlier been apprehended in Bagac, Bataan, by the Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

Following reports that they were involved in online gambling, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and the PAOCC arrested 42 foreign nationals, including the 40-year-old Handoyo Salman, last 31 October.

Atty. Viado stated that after verifying with Indonesian authorities, it was discovered that Handoyo was wanted for violation of information and electronic transactions and money laundering crimes.

Due to his status as a fugitive from justice, the BI Board of Commissioners ordered Salman’s immediate deportation. Last 21 November, he was successfully deported to Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the BI chief clarified that the deportation procedures are still ongoing for the 41 foreign nationals who were also arrested in Bataan.

This clarification was made by Viado in response to allegations that the arrested foreign nationals had been released. He stressed that the cases are still pending and that the Bureau is committed to following Malacañang’s directive to pursue due process.

Viado explained that those individuals are still facing deportation cases on grounds of undesirability. However, their physical custody has been transferred under recognition to Bataan Representative Albert Garcia and their legal counsel. Congressman Garcia, as the public official overseeing the area where the foreigners were arrested, offered the necessary legal guarantee within his jurisdiction.

He also clarified that bail via recognition meant that individuals were not released, but their physical custody was transferred to the individual, providing them legal guarantee during their deportation proceedings.

Viado concluded that all 41 foreign nationals are still registered in their system, with ongoing cases. If they are proven accountable, they will face deportation in accordance with Philippine law.