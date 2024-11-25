How Demonkite plans to beat K1ngkong

Aurora jungler Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto knows what needs to be done should he cross paths with Cyric "K1ngkong" Perez at the M6 World Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

K1ngkong, touted by some as one of the best—if not the best—jungler in competitive Mobile Legends today, won MPL PH Season 14 with Fnatic ONIC PH, earning them a spot in the upcoming M-Series scheduled to run from 28 November to 15 December.

After pushing Fnatic ONIC PH to its limit in the MPL Season 14 final last month, Demonkite feels he knows how to handle K1ngkong moving forward.

"I need to adapt very fast. K1ngkong has a very unique playstyle, he is like the Kairi of the Philippines. I need to go toe-to-toe," Demonkite told DAILY TRIBUNE.

A total of sixteen teams from around the world will vie for the M6 World Championship title. Touted as the grandest stage of professional Mobile Legends, the upcoming tournament brandishes a staggering $1,000,000 prize pool.