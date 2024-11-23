SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kelra says Fnatic ONIC PH will dominate, win M6 World Champs

Moonton Games
Fnatic ONIC PH gold laner Duane "Kelra" Pillas is confident that his team will win the upcoming M6 World Championship which is slated to run from November 28 to December 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Kelra, dubbed the gold standard, qualified for the grandest stage of competitive Mobile Legends when Fnatic ONIC PH won MPL PH Season 14 last month. Before he flew to Malaysia last Friday, Kelra warned that his squad is a better team heading to M6.

"We are so ready," Kelra told DAILY TRIBUNE.

"We doubled our efforts so we are very confident that the Philippines will win M6. We have improved and our communication is much smoother. They can expect our team to dominate M6."

Asked what he could promise to his fans and supporters, the ever-confident Kelra had a one-liner reply.

"Champion."

