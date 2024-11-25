SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

Chavit Singson gains key support in Cebu for senate bid  

Cebu City barangay leaders await the arrival of Chavit Singson at Casino Español de Cebu.
Cebu City barangay leaders await the arrival of Chavit Singson at Casino Español de Cebu.
Published on

Cebu City, Philippines — Senatorial hopeful and business tycoon Manong Chavit Singson reinforced his campaign in Cebu City, drawing endorsements from influential local leaders, including Cebu Provincial Governor Gwen Garcia and Cebu City Mayor Franklin Ong, alongside the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP).  

Speaking at the Casino Español de Cebu, Singson highlighted his platforms, focusing on the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program and his flagship VBank initiative, which promotes innovative electric vehicles for public transport. Nearly 100% of Cebu City barangay leaders attended the event, underscoring Singson’s rising momentum in the region.  

Chavit Singson participates in a meet-and-greet with officials.
Chavit Singson participates in a meet-and-greet with officials.

"They love you, Manong Chavit," Mayor Ong remarked, praising the turnout despite short notice.  

Later at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, Governor Gwen Garcia lauded Singson as "Chavit the legend," recalling his valuable advice during her congressional career – "When I was congresswoman, Jojo Binay seemed like a shoo-in, but he faced challenges. Chavit taught us to seek every vote and never be overconfident."

Singson expressed gratitude for the support from Cebu leaders and LMP representatives from Leyte, "I’m doubly lucky to be invited here by both Gov Gwen and the Leyte representatives. Thank you for your generosity and support," he said.

Officials and guests gather during Chavit Singson’s visit.
Officials and guests gather during Chavit Singson’s visit.

He emphasized his dedication to economic progress. "I do this for the sake of helping, even if my businesses suffer losses," he said. "Basta panalo ang Pilipino, okay yan sakin."  

With strong endorsements and a focus on national economic empowerment, Singson continues to solidify his bid for a Senate seat.

Cebu City barangay leaders await the arrival of Chavit Singson at Casino Español de Cebu.
'Manong Chavit' woos Cebuanos with EV push
Chavit Singson
PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP)
Cebu politics
Economic empowerment
Senate elections

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph