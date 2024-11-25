Chavit Singson gains key support in Cebu for senate bid  

Cebu City, Philippines — Senatorial hopeful and business tycoon Manong Chavit Singson reinforced his campaign in Cebu City, drawing endorsements from influential local leaders, including Cebu Provincial Governor Gwen Garcia and Cebu City Mayor Franklin Ong, alongside the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP).

Speaking at the Casino Español de Cebu, Singson highlighted his platforms, focusing on the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program and his flagship VBank initiative, which promotes innovative electric vehicles for public transport. Nearly 100% of Cebu City barangay leaders attended the event, underscoring Singson’s rising momentum in the region.