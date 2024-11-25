'Manong Chavit' woos Cebuanos with EV push

Senatorial candidate Chavit Singson on Monday appealed to Cebu's 3.3 million voters to consider his senatorial bid in the May 2025 elections.

"Kung ang ibang senatoriables nangagako, ako po ang gumagawa na," Singson told Cebu media, highlighting his hands-on approach to public service.

(If other senatorial candidates make prices, I get things done.)

Promoting electric vehicle modernization

Singson cited his efforts to subsidize the modernization of public utility vehicles (PUVs) through electric vehicles (EVs). He shared that transport cooperatives and corporations have sought his assistance in acquiring affordable EVs.

"I will sell them the EVs at P1.2 million with a losing business without interest," Singson said.

He noted that EVs in South Korea cost at least P3 million. To address this, Singson explained, "My company will purchase the EVs and provide [them] to the transport cooperatives and corporations."

Singson also pledged to help address Cebu’s power concerns, mentioning his involvement in solar energy projects.

"We have solar projects, and we can provide Cebu," he said, adding that his team would coordinate with local electric cooperatives to implement these solutions.

Vision for the Senate

"As I run for Senate, my goal is to serve and provide solutions to our country's problems. Like those I have helped in business and community, I want to deliver concrete action for a more comfortable life for every Filipino," Singson stressed.

Singson, a former Ilocos Sur governor, has emphasized his track record of providing tangible results in governance and business initiatives, including promoting peace and order in his home province.