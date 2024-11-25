Cement imports 5% higher in 3Q—BoC

Imported cement continues to pour into the country in the first three quarters of the year, hurting local cement manufacturers even if the latter are producing substantial stocks for local consumption.

Data from the Bureau of Customs revealed that cement imports reached 6.2 million tons from January to October 2024, five percent higher than last year, with October alone registering a record-high 870,000 tons.

The majority of imports (94 percent) come from Vietnam, with smaller portions from Japan (5 percent) and Indonesia (1 percent).

In March 2023, the BoC Customs Memorandum Order No. 05-2023, implementing the Department of Trade and Industry-Department Administrative Order 23-01, dated 14 February 2023, which ordered anti-dumping duties on imported Vietnamese cement for the next five years to avoid an “imminent threat” to the domestic cement industry.

The definitive anti-dumping duties apply to imports of ordinary Portland cement type 1 (AHTN 2017/2022 Subheading No. 2523.29.90) and blended cement type 1P (AHTN 2017/2022 Subheading No. 2523.90.00) from Vietnam.

Motu proprio probe

With this, the Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) and Eagle Cement Corporation on Monday said they are in full support and gratitude to Trade Secretary Cristina Roque for initiating a Motu Proprio Preliminary Safeguard Measures investigation on cement imports from various countries.

“This critical step underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring fair competition and protecting the local cement industry from undue harm caused by excessive imports,” the group and local manufacturer said in a joint statement.

According to CeMAP executive director Renato Baja, they have already submitted its position paper to the DTI last 12 November 2024, while Eagle Cement Corporation followed with its official letter of support shortly thereafter.

Earlier, Federation of Philippine Industries has also expressed its strong support for the Secretary’s Motu Proprio action, recognizing the urgent need to safeguard the domestic cement sector.

“Despite the Philippine cement industry’s ample capacity of 50 million tons annually—sufficient to meet local demand estimated at 34 million tons—the influx of imported cement has caused substantial harm to domestic manufacturers,” according to Baja.

Further, he said the implementation of safeguard measures is vital to mitigating these adverse impacts and preserving the competitiveness of local producers.

“The industry, together with its stakeholders, remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting government efforts to foster fair trade practices, sustainably promote local manufacturing, create jobs, and strengthen the national economy,” according to the CeMAP official.