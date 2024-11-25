Caap and FAA sign non-binding air navigation and implementation cooperation work plan

A Non-Binding Air Navigation and Implementation Cooperation Work Plan was signed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), enhancing cooperation between the two organizations.
On 25 November 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand, CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo and FAA Air Traffic Organization Operating Officer Chief Timothy Arel signed the work plan on the sidelines of the 35th APANPIRG Meeting (Asia/Pacific Air Navigation Planning and Implementation Regional Group).
Through the sharing of non-sensitive information and resources, this work plan offers a framework for collaboration in enhancing air navigation and safety. It supports global initiatives to update aviation procedures and systems.
"This work plan reflects our shared commitment to a safer, more efficient, and forward-thinking aviation industry," said CAAP Director General Tamayo.
The agreement also emphasizes key areas such as the modernization of automation infrastructure, communication, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) systems, the management of air traffic flow and contingency planning, and the potential privatization of airports and air navigation and traffic services.
This partnership, through international cooperation, demonstrates the Philippines' dedication to aviation modernization, safety, and efficiency. Director General Tamayo emphasized the importance of building a more innovative and safe aviation sector.