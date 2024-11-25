Caap and FAA sign non-binding air navigation and implementation cooperation work plan

A Non-Binding Air Navigation and Implementation Cooperation Work Plan was signed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), enhancing cooperation between the two organizations.

On 25 November 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand, CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo and FAA Air Traffic Organization Operating Officer Chief Timothy Arel signed the work plan on the sidelines of the 35th APANPIRG Meeting (Asia/Pacific Air Navigation Planning and Implementation Regional Group).