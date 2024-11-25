CAAP, FAA partner for improved air safety

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has teamed up with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to improve air navigation and safety.

This comes as the two agencies signed a non-binding air navigation and implementation cooperation work plan in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday.

According to CAAP, the work plan establishes a framework for collaboration in enhancing air navigation and safety by sharing non-sensitive data and resources.

“It aligns with international efforts to modernize aviation systems and practices,” the agency said.

Key areas of focus under the agreement include modernization of communication, navigation, and surveillance systems and automation infrastructure; air traffic flow management and contingency planning and potential privatization of airports and air navigation and traffic services.

“This work plan reflects our shared commitment to a safer, more efficient, and forward-thinking aviation industry,” said CAAP director general Manuel Tamayo.

Tamayo signed the agreement alongside FAA’s Air Traffic Organization Chief Operating Officer Timothy Arel.

CAAP has previously partnered with other countries, including France, to improve airworthiness and exchange knowledge on carbonization, safety, digitalization, and other pressing aviation issues. France has also provided training to CAAP personnel.