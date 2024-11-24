Pinoy signs of the times

Traffic signs — those silent but stern reminders meant to guide us safely. They’re clear, concise, and universally understood... unless you’re driving in the Philippines. Traffic signs don’t just give directions — they spark debates, test your creativity, and, sometimes, become outright comic relief with the occasional “pasaway” attitude of Filipino drivers and pedestrians. Pinoys give them a life of their own.

Take “No Loading/Unloading,” for instance. For most of the world, this sign means exactly what it says: Don’t stop here to drop off or pick up passengers. But in the Philippines, it somehow gets reinterpreted as “Load or Unload Here Fast.” Jeepney drivers, buses, tricycle drivers, utility vehicles, TNVS, and private cars have mastered the art of the quick stop, often with passengers leaping in or out like action heroes.

“No Parking” signs are treated less like rules and more like friendly suggestions. You’ll often find cars parked under them as if the sign means “No Parking Unless May Bibilhin Ka Lang.” And let’s not forget the classic Filipino reasoning: “But I turned on my hazard lights — it’s invisible.” Channeling their inner John Cena: “You can’t see me!”, they truly believe their car is hidden from view under the most glaring “No Parking” sign when the hazard lights are on.

“Stop” signs in the Philippines might as well say “Pause If You Feel Like It.” Drivers often roll through them with a slight tap on the brakes, as if the sign actually reads, “Stop, But Only If You’re In The Mood.” Bonus points for the motorcyclist who doesn’t stop at all and breeze through with a quick apologetic wave — or, more fittingly, a YOLO attitude.

Yield signs should mean slowing down and giving way to others. But here, they often lead to a staring contest between drivers, pedestrians, and bikers each trying to out-patient the other. “Ikaw na.” “Hindi, ikaw na.” This exchange can last until an e-bike, boldly claims the right of way with no hesitation.

For some Filipino drivers, “One Way” doesn’t mean you can’t go the other way — it just means you shouldn’t get caught doing it. You’ll occasionally find a tricycle driver heading straight into oncoming traffic because who needs two-way streets when you have confidence and a really loud horn? It’s less about defiance and more about sheer determination to get where they’re going, no matter what. “No U-Turn” — this one is particularly tricky. Some drivers treat the sign as if it says,