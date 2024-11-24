Peace, progress over profit — Manong Chavit

Senatorial candidate and former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Manong Chavit” Singson emphasized his dedication to public service over personal profit during his address at Governor Damian “Mian” Mercado’s 70th birthday celebration at the provincial capitol on Sunday.

“It's all about helping others, even if it means a loss in my business. That is my service to the people,” Singson said in Filipino, emphasizing that helping others was a central theme in his senatorial campaign.

The gathering brought together key political and community leaders, including former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Roger Mercado, local mayors, councilors, and a large crowd of Leyteños, family, and friends.

Advocating progress through modernization

Singson shared insights from his leadership in Ilocos Sur, where he facilitated the surrender of over 6,000 firearms to transform his bailiwick into a peaceful and prosperous province.

He also presented his campaign priorities, including modernizing banking systems to promote financial inclusion and introducing eco-friendly solutions to reform public transportation.

Singson previously announced plans to launch a digital version of Vigan Banco Rural Incorporada (Vigan Bank or VBanks) to increase the number of Filipinos with bank accounts. Speaking on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW, Singson highlighted that over 70 percent of Filipinos still lack access to banking services, a figure he aims to reduce with the user-friendly VCard app.

The app will enable users to open accounts without traditional IDs, offering services like utility payments, global transactions, and free ATM cards powered by Visa and Mastercard. Singson emphasized its benefits for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and hinted at partnerships with local government units to integrate the app into cash aid programs. With safeguards against scams and a P100,000 limit, the initiative seeks to enhance financial inclusion and modernize transactions for Filipinos.