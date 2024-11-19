'Manong Chavit' reveals Manila PUV plan with Isko backing

Senatorial candidate Luis “Manong Chavit” Singson announced a plan on Tuesday to address Manila's transportation challenges by introducing 22-seater electric public utility vehicles (PUVs), gaining the support of former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.

Speaking to thousands of senior citizens at SM Manila, Singson outlined his vision for modernizing public transportation. Moreno, running for mayor again, pledged to supply the electric PUVs to transport groups, while Singson committed to financing the rollout.

The electric PUVs will feature air conditioning, CCTV cameras for safety, and eco-friendly motors aimed at reducing Manila’s carbon footprint and easing traffic congestion.

Singson’s campaign focuses on transportation reform and includes broader platforms such as the VBank app, a digital banking service, and the Chavit500 unified basic income proposal aimed at reducing poverty. Singson’s initiatives are positioned as practical steps toward a cleaner, more efficient future for Metro Manila.