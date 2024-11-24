French Film Festival 2024 brings Feminist Cinema to Phl

For the first time in its history, the French Film Festival will feature feminist cinema in a cross-cultural perspective between France and the Philippines, with a selection of films by the new generation of French and Filipina women directors.

France advocates gender equality in international forums and wants this to be considered in all issues, including cinema, which has the power to influence culture. The French government delivers this commitment through its feminist diplomacy, initiated in 2018.

The Embassy of France to the Philippines, in partnership with SM Supermalls and SM Cinema, stages the 27th edition of the French Film Festival until 29 November. A selection of 14 French feature films will be shown at the SM Aura Premier and SM City North EDSA, showcasing recent and heritage French films and offering a platform for promoting French culture, as well as cultural diversity. Special screenings will also be held at the Alliance Française de Manille, University of the Philippine Film Institute, and De La Salle College of Saint Benilde.

Filipina director Sigrid Bernardo opened the event with a roundtable discussion on the status of women through cinema last 22 November. A special screening of Bernardo’s short film May at Nila, a love story between two Filipino women during the Japanese Occupation, was also held.

A special guest — French director Noémie Lefort — has been invited to the Philippines for the occasion. She will present her movie My Heroin about her own story, that of a young girl who dreams of directing a film in Hollywood. She will take part in a roundtable discussion at SM North — The Block on 26 November on the place of women in cinema, both in front of and behind the camera, alongside prominent women involved in the Philippine film industry. She will also give a masterclass on film directing to film students at the University of the Philippines.

On 25 November, on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, a screening of the film Annie Colère (Angry Annie) will be held at the UP Film Institute followed by a debate with civil society organizations and feminist movements.

The 27th French Film Festival — Feminist! is organized by the Embassy of France, Alliance Française de Manille, Institut Français, Film Development Council of the Philippines, SM Supermalls and SM Cinema.