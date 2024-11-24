Exhibit shows uses of wood in Philippine culture and the arts

Wood has played an essential and indispensable role in the growth of human civilization, being the primary material for innumerable things such as for starting and keeping fire and for building houses and functional objects. It has also been a cornerstone of art and creative expressions, celebrated for its versatility, beauty, and connection to nature across cultures and eras and transformed into objects of beauty as well as utility and vessels of spirituality by the human imagination.

This is true in the Philippines, and the new exhibit of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Kwentong Kahoy: Selections from the CCP 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection, explores the multifaceted roles of wood in Philippine culture and the arts as well as makes manifest the patience and creativity involved in making the wooden objects.

The exhibit features 73 artworks, artefacts, crafts and other objects. The crafts came from different ethnolinguistic groups including the Blaan, the Ibanag, the Ifugao, the Meranaw, the Pala’wan, the Tagalog and the Tboli. Additionally, traditional musical instruments from other countries — China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Thailand — are also included.