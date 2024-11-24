BRAIN BENDER: Sinner continues to puzzle rivals

MALAGA, Spain (AFP) — World No. 1 Jannik Sinner was described as a “puzzle that not many have solved” after defeating Alex de Minaur to power holders Italy into the Davis Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Australia on Saturday.

The two-time winners will face Netherlands in Sunday’s showpiece after the Dutch ousted Germany 2-0 on Friday to make the final for the first time in 104 years of trying.

Sinner, who has never lost against De Minaur in nine matches including last year’s Davis Cup final, triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in Malaga.

In the first singles rubber Matteo Berrettini earned a 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5 win over Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis in two hours 46 minutes.

“Finals are a huge privilege to be a part of — Sunday is a final and I’m very happy to be here in this position,” Sinner said.

“Winning would mean so much for us, not only for the win but because it would mean we defended our title.”

“If we don’t, it’s still an amazing achievement, we showed it was not lucky last year, we’re here because we are an amazing team.”

Australia, beaten finalist in each of the last two years, is the second most successful team in the tournament’s history with 28 titles but last won it in 2003.

Australian Open, US Open and ATP Finals winner Sinner is enjoying a superb year and can cap it with another Davis Cup triumph.

The 23-year-old is still waiting for the outcome of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal against his initial exoneration for twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

However, he has not been distracted and despite De Minaur, ranked ninth, battling hard, claimed the first set without much stress.

The players exchanged breaks in the second and third games before Sinner broke decisively for a 4-2 lead with a delicious drop shot, and he served it out.

The Italian worked the first break points of the second set in the ninth game. De Minaur saved two but Sinner converted the third with a passing shot to serve for the match.

Sinner claimed victory when De Minaur returned badly wide and mangled his racquet in sheer frustration.

“He hasn’t won a million matches this year for no reason — it was tough,” admitted De Minaur.

“It’s like trying to solve a puzzle that not a lot of people have managed to solve.”

“His ball speed, his consistency, it feels like there’s no real let down of focus throughout the whole match.”

Berrettini was superb in the doubles decider as Italy beat Argentina in the quarter-finals and captain Filippo Volandri rewarded him with selection in the opening clash in place of Lorenzo Musetti.

Berrettini watched on as Italy won the Davis Cup for the first time in 47 years in 2023, not part of the squad but cheering from the sidelines as he recovered from an ankle injury.

This year he has been able to play an important role in Italy’s charge towards the final.