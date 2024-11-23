Youth leaders, government officials renew push for FOI bill

In a landmark event on 22 November 2024, over 30 youth organizations and more than 50 representatives from national government agencies and local government units (LGUs) convened at Novotel Manila in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City, for the Policy Dialogue on the Right to Information.
The event aimed to address the nation’s 32-year struggle to pass the Freedom of Information (FOI) Bill amid persistent corruption and inefficiency in governance.
The dialogue brought together key stakeholders, including the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the National Privacy Commission, and various LGUs. Organized by the Youth-led Network for the Right to Information (YNFORM)—a project of the Center for Youth Advocacy and Networking (CYAN), Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Philippines, and the Generation Peace Youth Network, funded by the European Union—the event emphasized collaboration to promote transparency, accountability, and participatory governance.
Participants included representatives from YNFORM’s project areas across NCR, Isabela Province, Naga City, Laguna Province, Dumaguete City, Cebu City, the Municipality of Upi, Cagayan de Oro City, and General Santos City. Discussions revolved around reviving efforts to pass the FOI Bill, seen as a critical tool for combating corruption and rebuilding public trust in government institutions.
One major highlight was the unveiling of the first youth-led version of the FOI Bill, which YNFORM and its partners plan to champion in Congress. With the midterm elections on the horizon, youth leaders emphasized the urgency of prioritizing the FOI Bill on the legislative agenda.
In a symbolic and creative move, government officials from both national and local levels participated in an election-inspired activity. They cast ballots marked "Pass FOI Bill Now," reflecting the urgency of enacting the legislation and showing their commitment to transparency.
"Despite 32 years of advocacy, the Freedom of Information Bill remains stalled in Congress, while corruption and inefficiency continue to erode public trust. This dialogue is a clarion call for decisive action," said Leizl Adame, Executive Director of CYAN. "As the midterm elections approach, the youth are stepping up to ensure that transparency and accountability remain top priorities for lawmakers."
The dialogue also tackled barriers to public access to information and explored reforms to safeguard this right. Agencies like the CHR, DILG, and National Privacy Commission provided insights into balancing transparency with privacy concerns, while youth leaders stressed the need for robust public access to information.
As YNFORM celebrated three years of advocacy, the network reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing the youth and building partnerships with public officials to secure the FOI Bill’s passage and strengthen the public’s Right to Information.