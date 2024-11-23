Youth leaders, government officials renew push for FOI bill

In a landmark event on 22 November 2024, over 30 youth organizations and more than 50 representatives from national government agencies and local government units (LGUs) convened at Novotel Manila in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City, for the Policy Dialogue on the Right to Information.

The event aimed to address the nation’s 32-year struggle to pass the Freedom of Information (FOI) Bill amid persistent corruption and inefficiency in governance.

The dialogue brought together key stakeholders, including the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the National Privacy Commission, and various LGUs. Organized by the Youth-led Network for the Right to Information (YNFORM)—a project of the Center for Youth Advocacy and Networking (CYAN), Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Philippines, and the Generation Peace Youth Network, funded by the European Union—the event emphasized collaboration to promote transparency, accountability, and participatory governance.

Participants included representatives from YNFORM’s project areas across NCR, Isabela Province, Naga City, Laguna Province, Dumaguete City, Cebu City, the Municipality of Upi, Cagayan de Oro City, and General Santos City. Discussions revolved around reviving efforts to pass the FOI Bill, seen as a critical tool for combating corruption and rebuilding public trust in government institutions.