Albay youth org extends helping hand to Catanduanes towns

The Team Albay Youth Organization (TAYO) is sending a 60-member team to Catanduanes province to help communities devastated by Super Typhoon Pepito over the weekend.

The relief mission, dubbed “Action and Compassion for Catanduanes,” will provide medical assistance, relief goods, psychosocial support and other aid to residents in the northern towns of Pandan, Panganiban, Gigmoto, Caramoran, Bagamanoc and Viga.

TAYO, a humanitarian group initiated by Albay Representative Joey Salceda, has a history of responding to natural disasters, including Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

Salceda pledged P2 million each to three hospitals in Catanduanes to support medical needs.

The typhoon affected over 38,000 families and damaged 269 villages across 11 towns in the province. While no casualties were reported, the storm caused widespread destruction to homes and infrastructure.

Those who wish to donate can send monetary contributions to GCash number 09171420350 (Jade Azul) or China Bank account number 2016710011982 (Ryan Moncada Basanta). In-kind donations can be dropped off at 2F Ninong’s Hotel in Legazpi City.

For volunteer inquiries, contact Ryan Moncada Basanta at 0963-6981872 or Cathlea Madrona at 0966-4081332.