War and remembrance in Leyte

“I shall return” is arguably the most memorable and historic wartime promise made by a military leader.

Uttered by Gen. Douglas MacArthur in Australia after he escaped the Japanese troops in the Philippines during World War 2, he would fulfill this promise after more than two years with over 100,000 Allied Forces to start the country’s liberation in what would be known as the Leyte Gulf Landings.

And just like Herman Wouk’s 1978 bestselling book War and Remembrance, the Province of Leyte recently held two successive events about a global war and a supertyphoon coming to its shores.

The first observance is the 80th Leyte Gulf Landings Commemoration, which marks the return of MacArthur, an annual ritual which local folk never fail to fulfill.

“This year is a milestone observance, and the provincial government has pulled all stops to make it a very memorable way to immortalize the valor of war veterans who made this day forever etched in world history,” says Leyte governor Carlos Jericho Petilla.

He added that it is a constant reminder to everyone to pursue peace and renounce war, while asserting the country’s territorial integrity in view of the threats of foreign aggression.

Themed “Yesterday’s Heroes, Today’s Inspiration for the New Generation,” events kicked off on 17 October with the observance of the raid by Filipino guerillas on Japanese forces in Suluan Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar. A lesser-known footnote in the Leyte Gulf saga, this daring raid led to the establishment of a US naval base prior to the massive Allied landings three days later.

The Tolosa municipal government led the Signal Day observance on 18 October, which relived the exploits of Boy Scouts Valeriano Abello and his friends Antero Junia and Vicente Tiston who helped US warships redirect their artillery to Japanese positions with his semaphore skills, and spare the town’s population from shelling.

Dulag town recreated the hoisting of the American flag on 19 October at Hill 120 by Lt. Clifford Mills of the US Army’s 96th Infantry Division, the first time it was raised on Philippine soil after the US surrendered in 1942.

It was followed by the opening of the Rawis Community Museum at the old Japanese airstrip, and wreath-laying at the Shrine of Capt. Isao Yamazoe Shrine, a well-loved army officer because of his humane treatment of the townsfolk.

Moreover, the Palo municipal government welcomed special guests and dignitaries in the Pagbalik ha Palo, an annual barrio fiesta-themed gala dinner on the eve of the Leyte Gulf Landings.

The big day unfolded on 20 October with a Sunrise Ceremony of the Filipino Veterans, and the 80th anniversary program where the 14 surviving war veterans were honored by government agencies led by the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office.

Guest of honor and speaker Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. read the message of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., reminding the younger generations of the sacrifice of war veterans to defend the country’s freedom.

“Their battle is our battle. Let us carry forward the lessons of those who gave their own so that we can prosper in a society where hope and opportunity flourish for all,” he said.

The past came to life in the “Road to Leyte,” a 20-minute reenactment, theatrical and audio-visual show on pre-war Leyte, MacArthur’s landing, the gunfights with Japanese troops and the turnover of the Philippine Commonwealth to then President Sergio Osmeña

The reenactment, which featured local talents and uniformed personnel, is the first of its kind since the Leyte Gulf Landings 50th anniversary in 1994.

Sidelights included the Miss Leyte Liberation pageant, the Hiscupex philatelic stamp exhibit, a World War 2-themed film festival, the Leyte-Samar Historical Society Forum, and Philippine Veterans Bank’s traveling exhibit.

The province also observed three weeks later the 11th anniversary of supertyphoon “Yolanda” (Haiyan) which killed more than 6,000 residents and left thousands more missing, in Leyte and Samar.

The simple and solemn commemorations consisted of a series of Holy Masses, floral offerings and candle-lighting at churches, common graves and the M/V Eva Jocelyn Yolanda Ground Zero marker to remember the departed family members.