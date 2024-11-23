Suspected monkeypox case reported in Lanao del Sur — contact tracing underway

Cagayan de Oro City — Health authorities in Lanao del Sur have issued a monkeypox (mpox) alert after a patient from Barangay Masao, Malabang town, was admitted to a hospital in Marawi City for suspected mpox infection.

In response, the province has been placed on Code White alert, with its disease surveillance units reactivated.

Dr. Alinader Minalang, head of the provincial health office, confirmed that contact tracing has begun for at least seven individuals who may have had direct contact with the patient.

The advisory noted that the case remains classified as "suspected," pending confirmation of samples submitted to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Dr. Minalang clarified that while mpox is not a deadly disease, it can spread rapidly through direct contact. Those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.

Health officials have urged residents to maintain vigilance and adopt preventive measures, such as:

- Avoiding close contact with infected individuals

- Wearing protective gear, including masks and gloves

- Washing hands regularly

- Disinfecting contaminated surfaces

- Seeking medical advice and vaccination if eligible