Health experts warn fatty liver disease threatening millions

In the Philippines, a silent health crisis is unfolding: Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD), which affects an estimated 10 to 18 percent of the population, or around 18 million people, particularly among adults aged 30 to 50.

Health experts emphasize that the urgency to address MAFLD has never been greater, especially given its connections to serious metabolic disorders. A recent panel discussion featuring prominent health figures shed light on MAFLD, clarifying misconceptions, highlighting its prevalence, and outlining effective strategies for combating this growing issue.

Dr. Angelo Lozada, president of the Hepatology Society of the Philippines, explained that metabolic dysfunction, particularly metabolic associated fatty liver disease, often stems from metabolic syndrome. He described metabolic syndrome as “a constellation of different illnesses,” which includes conditions like hypertension, obesity, high triglycerides, dyslipidemia, and an increased waistline.

He emphasized that when these factors are grouped together, they form what is recognized as metabolic syndrome. “When you have those factors, that places your risk for development of fatty liver,” he noted. Lozada pointed out that these issues are often overlooked, as people tend to focus on managing conditions like hypertension or high cholesterol without realizing their potential impact on liver health, contributing to fatty liver. The discussion shifted to lifestyle choices that exacerbate the risk of MAFLD.

A diet high in carbohydrates and salt, combined with a lack of physical activity, poses a significant threat to liver health. Experts noted that the rising popularity of fast food and sugary drinks has contributed to increasing obesity rates — even among children — making this a multifaceted issue that requires immediate attention. In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Dr. Yvonne Ferrer, ASEA Medical Lead at Opella/Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, specifically advised Filipinos, particularly students living in dorms, to be mindful of their food choices.

She stressed the importance of selecting nutritious options and balancing them with physical activity to help prevent MAFLD. “Be very careful about what you order; moderation is key,” Ferrer advised. As the average age of MAFLD diagnosis continues to decrease, the need for increased awareness becomes increasingly critical. Nikunj Thakker, Global General Manager of Essentiale at Opella/Sanofi Consumer, emphasized that one in three adults could be at risk for the disease, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis through routine blood tests and innovative AI-powered screening tools.

He pointed out that early detection can significantly alter the trajectory of the disease, reinforcing the necessity for proactive health measures.

Thakker further elaborated on the concept of health being in people’s hands, noting that many individuals are often seen holding mobile phones.

He asked, “How can we bring that awareness, knowledge, and power into your hands?” He explained that with a science-backed tool requiring just five questions and basic parameters, they can help individuals become aware of potential risks. “Make them aware of the risk, at least that they could be possibly in, which could elicit a response to see a healthcare practitioner,” he said.

Thakker stressed the importance of qualifying oneself regarding risk factors, which could lead to proper diagnosis and, if possible, early intervention. He pointed out that “nine out of 10 cases of fatty liver are reversible,” emphasizing that early intervention and diagnosis could significantly improve quality of life and prevent progression to more serious conditions like cirrhosis. To combat the rising prevalence of MAFLD, the panel advocated for a comprehensive approach.

Key action items include increasing public awareness, advocating for healthier food options, and engaging healthcare professionals to prioritize liver health in routine screenings.

They introduced the Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease Wheel — a non-invasive risk assessment tool — as a valuable resource for both patients and clinicians.

Jose Sollano Jr., M.D., a professor of medicine at the University of Santo Tomas, emphasized the potential of lifestyle modifications as a game-changer.

He remarked that with appropriate changes in diet and increased physical activity, individuals could significantly improve their liver health.

The discussion concluded with a strong call to action for various stakeholders, including government agencies, healthcare providers, and local organizations. Collaborative efforts are essential to address the increasing prevalence of MAFLD, especially among younger populations, said experts.