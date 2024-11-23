Running your first 10K

For newbie runners, running their first 10-kilometer race is a daunting task.

It’s a long enough distance to test the limits of one’s patience and endurance but short enough for the run not to carry any serious risk. As runners know, the longer distances make one prone to dehydration, serious cramping, heatstroke and even rhabdomyolysis — which are unlikely when running a 10K.

The many uncontrollable factors that can happen in the course of a marathon — sudden change in weather, for one — are also less likely within a 10K window.

While marathon training may take months, training for one’s first 10K can be accomplished within eight to 10 weeks from “couch.” For people who are already active, six weeks may be more than enough.

Bulk of that training block will consist of building a good aerobic base through “zone 2 running” or running at a conversational pace. This kind of training builds capillaries. Capillaries are small blood vessels that deliver blood and nutrients to a runner’s hardworking muscles. More oxygenated blood improves endurance and performance during the run.

Nonetheless, before participating in any race or, better yet, before training, one should get a clearance from a physician to ensure that there are no pre-existing conditions that can be triggered or exacerbated by intense physical activity.

It is also unnecessary and even ill-advised to focus on just running. Running is a high impact activity, which needs to be balanced with low impact activities like swimming, yoga, and resistance training. These activities complement running and make one less prone to overtraining and overuse injuries. Core strengthening activities also help one achieve a better running form.

Running one’s first 10K is all about establishing baseline performance. Therefore, it is totally unnecessary to focus on speed. Once baseline’s been established, one can then better decide on time goals for the next races.

While fueling strategy is less important for a 10K than a half or full marathon, given the warm and humid weather in the Philippines, one should at least be conscious of staying well hydrated.

While there are usually more than enough drinking and aid stations in local races, a mid range distance like a 10K will require one to load up on electrolytes, not just during race day but even during trainings. Among the important electrolytes are sodium, potassium and magnesium. These may be taken in powder, capsule or chewable form.

This coming, 16 February, the team to which I belong, WeKenRun is partnering with Home Credit, the country’s leading consumer finance company for Takbo Para sa Life, a fun run with a 10K, 5K, 3K and 1K distances. The venue will be at the newly opened Parqal Mall in Aseana City in Parañaque.

With a flat, well paved and well lit route, this will be an ideal opportunity to race one’s first 10K. Since this is a “fun run,” there will be more recreational than competitive runners along the route, which will make for a less intimidating atmosphere for those trying to pull off their first 10K.

In fact, for those finishing their first 10K, a special certificate will be issued by the race organizers, complete with finish time, so first time 10k runners can memorialize this important milestone.

WeKenRun will also be providing running clinics and making available 10K training packages for those who are interested.

Training for one’s first 10K necessitates taking baby steps to ensure the process will not just be productive but also enjoyable.

As the old adage goes, you must learn to walk before you can run.

