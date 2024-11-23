Ombudsman dismisses case vs. Mayor Cortes

The Office of the Ombudsman in the Visayas has upheld the dismissal of the administrative and criminal complaints filed by Maria Priscilla Melendres against Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and five members of the City Council.

According to the Supplemental Evaluator's Report, which was approved by the Ombudsman Central Office, the primary issue revolved around the disputed ownership of a property.

The Ombudsman emphasized that resolving the complaint requires first determining the legal ownership of the land, a civil matter beyond its jurisdiction.