TRO issued vs canceling CoCs of Cortes, Rama

The Supreme Court (SC) on 22 October issued temporary restraining orders (TROs) that prohibit the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from canceling the Certificate of Candidacies (CoCs) of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

“Upholding the rule of law and the Constitution is the cornerstone of our democracy, and we are grateful to the Supreme Court for reaffirming these values,” Cortes said.

“This victory underscores our unwavering commitment to justice, but it is just one part of the broader fight we continue to face. With the truth on our side, we remain steadfast, guided by transparency and the trust of the Mandauehanons,” Cortes added.

“Tuloy ang laban!!! Praise God. Daghang Salamat, Senor Sto. Niño,” Rama in his post.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Comelec to comment on the petitions that they filed within a period of 10 days from receipt of their resolution.

The High Court decided to consolidate the cases of Cortes, Rama and former Albay Governor Noel Rosal.