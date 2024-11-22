TIMELESS ENTERTAINMENT

Timezone’s endless entertainment continues at Ayala Malls Vermosa in Imus City.

Channel your inner warrior in the spirit of fun competition.

Get into fast-paced action and burn rubber as a racecar driver, sweat it out as an athlete, or go on a rampage as a pirate buster in Timezone’s classic and retro cabinets, and interactive simulators, in this new branch in Vermosa.

Challenge your friends to a high-scoring showdown at Highway 66, a four-lane mini bowling alley, pocket it on the pool or belt it in a karaoke cube with nary all the care in the world, as the venue is replete with six billiard tables, private music rooms, and a six-seat 9D VR perfect for indulging in groups.

And don’t forget to cap the day with a prize

Throw a partaaay?

Timezone Vermosa’s spacious lounges and gaming lounges are designed just so guests can blast the roof above their heads.

With a minimum of 10 persons, you can avail yourselves of the party package, which includes an hour of unlimited games for red and blue swipers, 400 Powertickets, invitations, lanyards, party hats, snapshot credit, food, vouchers and more!

To top it all off, Timezone Vermosa offers a grand opening treat, where guests can purchase P600 and receive P900 Powerload plus 100 Powertickets at the venue until 30 November.

Timezone’s Drive to Fun Vespa raffle promo is still on.

Guests have the chance to win fantastic prizes, including a Vespa Primavera S150.

For every P750 Powerload purchase, guests will receive P300 free Powercard load, 400 e-tickets, and one raffle entry.

You can digitally register the purchase receipt at the website.

At the grand raffle, entrants have the opportunity to win eight Sony televisions, five Apple iPad Airs, five iPhone 15 Pro Max, 50 Powercards pre-loaded with P3,000 Powerload each and three Vespa Primavera S150s.