Parañaque PWDs get boost

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has recently extended significant aid to a thousand persons with disabilities (PWDs) who are low-income earners in Parañaque City, bolstering inclusive economic recovery while advocating for more livelihood opportunities for the urban poor.

Held at the Parañaque Sports Complex, 1,000 beneficiaries received snacks, masks, food packs, vitamins, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs from Go and his Malasakit Team. Additionally, select beneficiaries received a bicycle, shoes, a mobile phone and a watch.

Through the collective efforts of Go, national agencies, and the local government of Parañaque City led by Mayor Eric Olivarez, each qualified beneficiary also received financial support from the government.

The lawmaker acknowledged Congressman Edwin Olivarez, Mayor Eric Olivarez, Vice Mayor Joan Villafuerte and the city councilors for their collaboration and assistance as he motivated the beneficiaries to maximize the aid provided, advocating for diligence and perseverance.

Go continues to champion inclusivity and accessibility in various sectors, co-authoring and filing significant pieces of legislation to address these needs. One such measure is Senate Bill 777, which seeks to enhance accessibility in voting for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

This proposed legislation aims to eliminate barriers and ensure that all Filipinos, regardless of age or physical condition, can exercise their right to vote with ease and dignity.

In line with his advocacy, Go also filed Senate Bill 2789, which focuses on the welfare of para-athletes and highlights the need to provide para-athletes with the support and opportunities necessary to thrive, recognizing their vital contributions to Philippine sports and their role in bringing pride to the country through international competitions.

To further promote Filipino workers’ welfare, Go also filed Senate Bill 1705, which proposes to increase the service incentive leave of private sector employees. He also filed Senate Bill 1707, which seeks to provide competitive remuneration and compensation packages to social workers in the country if enacted into law.