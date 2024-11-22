Meralco lights up Intramuros with FL Liza Araneta-Marcos

The Christmas season officially begins in Intramuros, Manila, as Meralco and the Intramuros Administration light up the Meralco Liwanag Park. First Lady Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos (center) led the ceremony, joined by (L-R) Intramuros Administration Administrator Joan Padilla, Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz, Manila City Mayor Maria Sheilah "Honey" Lacuna-Pangan, Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero, PAGCOR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Tengco, Tourism Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao, One Meralco Foundation President Jeffrey O. Tarayao, Senator Mark Villar, and Secretary of Human Settlements and Urban Development Jerry Acuzar. Located at Plaza Roma, the park features sustainable installations, including a 20-foot Christmas tree made of recycled materials and a replica tranvia symbolizing Meralco’s historical connection to the area. The park is open daily until 6 January 2025, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Photo courtesy of Meralco