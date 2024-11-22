Journey of a sheltered child to a master baker

Chef Joey Prats’ early life was far from ordinary. Confined to their family-owned hotel in Baguio City, he discovered his passion for baking under his mother’s guidance. This marked the beginning of an extraordinary culinary journey.
“Confined to the hotel, I often found myself in the kitchen, captivated by my mother’s culinary skills. Shortly after my 12th birthday, I asked her to train me in the art of baking. She agreed wholeheartedly, sparking the beginning of my journey,” Prats said. “I approached every lesson with a thirst for knowledge, inspired by this brilliant woman whose passion for her craft was palpable. Over the years, my passion for baking grew; it became my focus day and night. By my senior year in high school, I began contemplating my future. Though I dreamt of studying baking and pastry arts, no such program was available in Baguio City. Practicality led me to pursue a degree in Commerce, majoring in Marketing, at Saint Louis University. Still, I continued baking and selling my creations to classmates and teachers, saving for a trip to New York City to pursue my dream further.”
In late 1989, he became acquainted with the chefs, the director of food and beverage and the general manager of Hyatt Terraces Baguio. By the summer of 1990, he was invited to lead the Hyatt’s pastry kitchen, becoming the country’s youngest executive pastry chef at 21. It was a wonderful start to his career, only to be interrupted by the Great Earthquake of 1990 — a 7.8-magnitude seismic event that caused widespread devastation in northern Luzon, especially in Baguio City. It was a very traumatic experience to say the least.
“For the next 22 years, I built a career, contributing to diverse food service establishments and academic institutions, including notable names like Golden Bakery, Inc., Puratos (Philippines), Inc., The Mario’s Group, Rich’s Products Corporation (USA), Center for Culinary Arts Manila, De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde’s School of Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management, The Culinary Institute of Aristocrat, The Embassy of Chocolate (Indonesia) and many others,” he said. “In 2012, after more than two decades of working in various capacities within the culinary industry, my passion for teaching led me to establish the Joey Prats School of Baking & Pastry Arts in Parañaque City. This venture allowed me to combine my love for baking and pastry arts with my desire to educate and inspire the next generation of bakers and pastry chefs.”
Over the past 12 years, the Joey Prats School of Baking & Pastry Arts has proudly educated hundreds of aspiring bakers and pastry chefs. Witnessing his students flourish — some establishing their own home bakeshops and cafes — has been incredibly rewarding. The core mission of the school has always been to transform lives through the art of baking and pastry, and I’m honored to be a part of so many success stories.
“One of my students, chef RV Manabat, has since become one of the country’s most-respected and sought-after chefs. He’s established his own restaurant and bakeshop in Biñan, Laguna, and become a YouTube sensation with over two million subscribers. Another student, Eldred Castilan, has set up his own bakeshop called Casa Elmira in BF Homes, Parañaque, specializing in caramel cakes, pastries and breads, catering to a large segment of the market,” the chef said
In 2018, he embarked on a transformative journey with The Bailiwick Academy, an online learning platform founded by his friend, Grace Parazo. She invited him to create an online class for her platform, and its success surpassed all expectations. Since then, he has launched 45 online classes, many of which have become bestsellers, including my classes for Artisan Ensaymadas, Ube Jam, Special Celebration Cakes, Classic American Cakes, Luxurious Cheesecakes, Flaky Gourmet Empanadas, to name a few.
This shift towards online education allowed them to empower countless students, helping them launch home-based businesses and bake shops. It solidified his commitment to providing quality education online, transforming lives one class at a time.
“While my childhood dream was to grace the silver screen as a Hollywood actor, captivated by the magic of film, fate had other plans. My passion for baking and pastry arts became my true calling, leading me to a fulfilling career that allows me to inspire and empower others,” he said
Influence in cooking
In the world of baking and pastry arts, he has a reputation as an artisan and a master whose creations are edible works of art. His journey into the culinary world was deeply-influenced by his first mentor and inspiration — his mother Myrna.
An accomplished chef, consultant and culinary arts instructor, she imparted the values of discipline, hard work and the pursuit of perfection in me from an early age. She was his first teacher, guiding him through the basics of cooking and baking, and showing him how to balance family, passion and a career in the culinary arts and the food service industry. She is, without a doubt, a real-life wonder woman in her own right.
“As my career progressed, my influence and inspiration grew to include some of the most renowned chefs in the world. The innovative techniques of Christophe Michalak, the artistic flair of Cedric Grolet, the refined elegance of Pierre Hermé and the revolutionary creations of Dominique Ansel have all left a mark on my personal style. I’ve also drawn inspiration from the modern approaches of Amaury Guichon and Antonio Bachour, as well as the approachable yet sophisticated style of Martha Stewart and Anna Olson,” he shared.
Favorite dish
As a chef and pastry instructor with a serious sweet tooth, the chef finds it nearly impossible to choose just one favorite dessert. He revels in crafting desserts that evoke joy and nostalgia, finding comfort in their ability to create sweet memories.
“To me, the true magic of baking lies in comfort food desserts — those treats that warm the heart and soothe the soul. Pies hold a special place in my heart. Whether it’s the classic apple pie, the nutty richness of pecan pie, the tropical allure of banana cream, the tangy zest of lemon meringue, or the comforting burst of blueberry, each slice offers a slice of happiness, fitting for every mood and occasion,” he added.
“Bar cookies are another comfort food favorite of mine. Brownies, food for the gods, and blondies, with their chewy, fudgy centers, offer a delightful indulgence. When served a la mode, with a scoop of velvety ice cream, they transform into an extraordinary treat, perfect for any time of day.”
Cakes, too, hold a special place in his repertoire. From a classic, moist chocolate cake to the layered delight of a German chocolate cake with its coconut-pecan filling and topping, each bite is a celebration. And who could resist the vibrant red velvet cake, with its smooth cream cheese frosting and tender layers, capable of inspiring clarity of thought and a boost of creativity?
“For me, desserts are more than just sweet endings to a meal; they are a form of comfort and expression. Through my baking, I share a piece of myself, inviting others to find joy, solace, and inspiration in the simple pleasures of a well-crafted dessert,” he revealed.
Online store project
Froey’s Bakeshop Specialties, established in 2021 by chef Joey and his partner, Frank A. Jones II, is more than a high-end bake shop — it is their heartfelt love letter to our customers, representing a rebranding from its former identity, Luxury Sweets by Joey Prats. “Froey,” a blend of ‘Frank’ and ‘Joey,’ symbolizes the partnership in life and their shared passion for crafting exquisite desserts.
“With a vision to create a unique, high-end bake shop, we introduced our gourmet ensaymadas in Queso de Bola and Aged Red Cheddar. These luxurious treats quickly earned acclaim, with Food Magazine hailing them as the “Rolls-Royce of Ensaymadas” and Tatler Asia ranking them among Metro Manila’s top three best ensaymadas. Over the past three years, Froey’s Bakeshop Specialties have continued to delight an ever-growing customer base with exceptional desserts that mirror our love for high-quality, comforting sweets. Our commitment to offering an elevated dessert experience ensures that each creation reflects our shared vision.”
“Our bestseller has always been our gourmet ensaymadas. Initially, we offered them in just two flavors — queso de bola and aged red cheddar — but due to popular demand, we’ve expanded to a total of six flavors. Now, along with the original queso de bola and aged red cheddar, we offer ube (purple yam), salted egg, pork floss and red velvet. Sales have skyrocketed, with customers ordering, devouring and raving about them. It’s become a highly-regarded and much-talked-about product,” the chef said.
“In addition to our ensaymadas, we now have a line of cakes, starting with our opulent moist chocolate cake, which comes in two formats: a three-layer version and a convenient slab version, ideal for parties or picnics. We also introduced our New York cheesecakes, which are selling very well. These come in seven flavors: classic New York, lemon swirl, blueberry swirl, strawberry swirl, strawberry-topped, blueberry-topped and dark Belgian chocolate.”
Recently, they’ve added the honey yogurt pan de sal, which has quickly become another customer favorite. They also offer bars, including their gourmet walnut fudge brownie and the seasonal yuletide bars. Each addition feels like an exciting new chapter for Froey’s, and it’s wonderful to see how enthusiastically our customers respond.
“Looking ahead, we’re continuously developing new recipes and are thrilled to introduce even more products to the market very soon,” he announced. “We’re always inspired to innovate and bring something fresh to our loyal customers, ensuring there’s always something exciting at Froey’s Bakeshop Specialties.”