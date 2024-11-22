Floor price

One doorstopper’s function had been underrated for so long. The bust reportedly bought for only 5 euros was found keeping a shed door open at an industrial park in Scotland in 1998.

Made by French sculptor Edmé Bouchardon in the early 18th century, the sculpture depicts the late landowner, politician and founder of Invergordon town, John Gordon. The sculpture was supposed to be displayed in the town hall after a fire gutted the castle where it was originally exhibited. It was then misplaced before it ended up as a doorstopper.

The town council has gotten court approval to sell the bust, the Scottish Highland Council said. An anonymous foreigner has offered the auction house Sotheby’s 2.5 million pounds for the bust, CNN reports.

Another misplaced artifact is now in the limelight for its high value.

In 1913, workers digging for a new railway line in southern Israel found a 115-pound stone tablet from the late Roman-Byzantine era, some 1,500 years ago.

Inscribed on the surface of the slab were 20 lines of text in Paleo-Hebrew script. No one understood it at the time and the stone was used as paving outside someone’s house for three decades, CNN reports.

In 1943, the stone was sold to a scholar who recognized its text as the Ten Commandments from the Book of Exodus.

Sotheby’s predicts the biblical tablet will fetch $2 million when it is auctioned off on 18 December.