E. coli outbreak linked to ground beef sickens 19 in Minnesota

At least 19 people in Minnesota have fallen ill due to E. coli poisoning linked to a national recall of over 167,000 pounds of ground beef, federal health officials confirmed.

Detroit-based Wolverine Packing Co. issued a recall after Minnesota agriculture officials reported multiple illnesses and found E. coli O157:H7 in a sample of the product. This strain of E. coli can cause severe and life-threatening infections.

The illnesses occurred between 2 and 14 November, with four individuals requiring hospitalization. Two of these cases involved hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious complication that can lead to kidney failure, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The recalled beef products, distributed to restaurants nationwide, include fresh products with a “use by” date of 14 November and frozen products labeled with a 22 October production date. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) advised consumers and restaurants to check for the establishment number "EST.2574B" on product packaging.

E. coli symptoms and risks

E. coli O157:H7 infections typically manifest within one to eight days of consuming contaminated food. Symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and low-grade or absent fever. While most people recover within 5–10 days, about 5% of infections lead to HUS, which is particularly dangerous for children under five, the elderly, pregnant or postpartum individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

Investigation ongoing

Minnesota health officials traced some infections to hamburgers served at Twin Cities restaurants between 31 October and 7 November. To date, no illnesses have been reported outside Minnesota, but the FSIS and local health authorities are continuing their investigation.

Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms of E. coli poisoning to seek immediate medical attention and advise consumers to avoid eating recalled ground beef.