Abused OFW repatriation delayed

Maria Gracia Francisco, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Riyadh who was set to return home after months of abuse, overwork and exploitation, is now facing an unexpected delay.

Her scheduled flight yesterday 22 November, was canceled without explanation, leaving her repatriation uncertain despite earlier assurances from Philippine authorities and her recruitment agency.

Francisco, who sought assistance from DAILY TRIBUNE’S digital program Usapang OFW, was initially expected to arrive in the Philippines on Saturday, 23 November. She had been brought to the Philippine Embassy on 21 November, with her return flight arranged through coordination between her agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the embassy.

The sudden cancellation of her ticket, however, has left Francisco frustrated and confused. She has not received any clear reason for the cancellation or an update on the next steps for her journey home.

Her agency has no response yet on the matter.

“The Pinays I’m with told me that the reason why they canceled my flight is because I’ll probably be sold again to another employer,” Francisco shared. “My family is expecting me to be back home.”

On 20 November, DAILY TRIBUNE had visited Good Day Recruitment Agency to raise Francisco’s case. The agency had assured that they would coordinate with OWWA and Francisco’s foreign recruitment agency to expedite her repatriation.

Francisco’s ordeal began in July when she arrived in Riyadh and was forced to perform all household tasks for a large family. She recounted incidents of abuse, including physical harm when her employer crushed her finger in a gate.