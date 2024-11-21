Matt Gaetz withdraws from attorney general nomination amid scandal

Washington, United States — Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump's controversial pick for attorney general, withdrew from the confirmation process on Thursday, citing his nomination as a distraction to the incoming administration.

Gaetz’s withdrawal marks an early setback for Trump, whose cabinet selections have faced significant scrutiny. Gaetz, a congressman since 2016, had resigned his seat shortly after Trump announced his nomination for the top legal post in the country.

"I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback -- and the incredible support of so many," Gaetz shared on X, formerly Twitter. "While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition."

The resignation came just days before the House Ethics Committee was to vote on releasing a report investigating allegations against Gaetz. The panel had been probing claims of sexual misconduct involving a 17-year-old girl, drug use, and misuse of campaign funds — all of which Gaetz denies. The investigation was paused in 2021 during a Justice Department criminal inquiry, which ended without charges, but the House panel later resumed its review.

Criticism of Gaetz’s nomination was widespread, including from within the Republican Party, making Senate confirmation unlikely. Members of Congress from both parties have also called for the Ethics Committee report to be shared with the Senate Judiciary Committee, which votes on cabinet nominations.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, publicly urged the FBI to release its files on Gaetz, stating, "In order for the Senate to perform its constitutional duty in this instance, we must be able to thoroughly review all relevant materials that speak to the credibility of these serious allegations."

Trump, however, defended Gaetz following his withdrawal. "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do," the president-elect wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Gaetz's withdrawal isn’t the only controversy facing Trump’s transition team. Another nominee, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, picked for defense secretary, is under scrutiny following allegations of sexual assault at a 2017 conference. While Hegseth denied wrongdoing, the claims add to the mounting challenges surrounding Trump’s cabinet choices.

The tumultuous start underscores the divisive nature of Trump's appointments, which have included vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health secretary and Elon Musk to lead a government cost-cutting initiative.

As Trump prepares to assume office, his administration faces the task of overcoming these controversies while laying the groundwork for governance amidst bipartisan skepticism.