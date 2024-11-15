Trump's defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth named in 2017 sexual assault probe amidst divisive cabinet nominations

President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet selections are drawing increased scrutiny as questions swirl around the nominees, including Fox News host Pete Hegseth, his pick for Secretary of Defense. Hegseth, 44, an Army veteran and political commentator, is at the center of controversy following a 2017 sexual assault investigation in Monterey, California.

Though he was never charged, the investigation, conducted by the Monterey Police Department, examined an alleged incident at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa during the National Federation of Republican Women’s convention.

Despite the investigation, Hegseth’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, maintains that the allegations were baseless, claiming the investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing. "It was a false allegation... which is, unfortunately, something that happens with public figures," Parlatore said. Hegseth himself has described the accusation as a "he-said, she-said" situation, asserting the encounter was consensual.

As Trump pushes forward with his pick, Hegseth’s nomination for the Pentagon's top post has triggered further concern. His past controversial statements, such as criticizing military leadership and opposing women in combat roles, have made him a polarizing figure.

While some Senate Republicans have raised concerns, Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, doubled down on Hegseth’s suitability for the role, citing his denial of the accusations and the lack of charges.

Hegseth is part of a broader trend of contentious and unconventional picks made by Trump for his new administration. His choice of individuals with little or no relevant experience in key government positions but with loyal ties to the president has drawn criticism.

Notably, far-right former congressman Matt Gaetz, under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct, has been nominated for Attorney General, while other high-profile figures like Tulsi Gabbard and Robert Kennedy Jr. face public backlash for their controversial views.

Hegseth’s nomination for Secretary of Defense is emblematic of Trump’s strategy to "shock and overwhelm" the political system, analysts say. The incoming president, who won a decisive victory over Kamala Harris, aims to swiftly dismantle what he refers to as the liberal "deep state" and overhaul federal agencies.

Yet, with such divisive nominations, the Senate confirmation process is expected to be turbulent, with Trump likely to test the limits of his political capital, especially in a closely divided Senate.