List of nuisance candidates not yet final — Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday clarified that the initial list of nuisance candidates is not yet final.

On Tuesday, the Comelec first and second divisions ruled in favor of petitions declaring 117 of the 183 senatorial aspirants in the 2025 midterm polls as nuisance candidates.

However, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the list is not yet final.

“Pwede pa po sila mag-[file ng] motion for reconsideration (They can still file for a motion for consideration),” Garcia said in a Viber message to DAILY TRIBUNE.

Garcia also said that as of Thursday, 14 of those 117 declared nuisance have so far filed motion for reconsiderations (MRs).

Among those who opposed the nuisance tag is internet personality Normal Mangusin, also known as Francis Leo Marcos.

Mangusin, who earlier claimed to be a son of former President Ferdinand Marcos, was allowed to run as a senator during the 2022 elections.

However, he lost with only over 4.5 million votes, placing him 27th and short of the 12 seats up for election.

Others who were also declared nuisance candidates who filed MRs are Felipe Fernandez Montealto Jr., Orlando Caranto De Guzman, Jaime Gaspacho Balmas, Pedro Gonzales Ordiales, John Rafael Campang Escobar, Roberto Sontosidad Sembrano, and Romulo Tindoc San Ramon.