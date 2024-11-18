Comelec removes mandatory social media accreditation of private individuals

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday announced it has removed the mandatory social media accreditation of private individuals for the midterm elections in May 2025.

In a resolution, the Comelec amended Resolution No. 11064, which previously required the registration of official social media accounts and pages, websites, podcasts, blogs, vlogs, and other online and internet-based campaign platforms used by candidates, parties, their campaign teams as well as private individuals or entities endorsing a candidate or their defeat in the upcoming polls.

This, the poll body said after conducting consultations and meetings with concerned stakeholders about the issue of safeguarding the freedom of expression of private individuals.

“The freedom of expression is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, serving as a cornerstone of a democratic society by ensuring open dialogue, the free exchange of ideas, and the protection of individual opinions, allowing Filipinos to speak freely on various issues, including politics, governance, social issues and the elections,” the resolution stated.

“Only the candidates and their authorized representatives, as well as authorized representatives of registered political parties/ coalitions, and party-list organizations, may submit their registration forms for their official social media accounts and pages, websites, podcasts, blat/viss, and other online and internet-based campaign,” it further read.

Additionally, Comelec will also require a notarized affidavit of undertaking to ensure that candidates and their social media campaign managers shall not misuse social media, artificial intelligence, or internet technology for disinformation or misinformation against any party, or the electoral process, the poll body, or the Philippine election system.

The poll body has set 13 December as the deadline for the registration.