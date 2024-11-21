Gifts for gorgeousness

Good gifts have purpose

They’re hardworking, so good for those beautiful bodies that we all love. They’re responsibly made, which makes them better for the planet — from Lapland, our Community Fair Trade suppliers around the world, to a chimney near you. And they’re bursting with vegan and cruelty-free formulas.

With The Body Shop’s legendary Body Butters, nourishing different skin types, making nostrils swoon and putting smiles on people’s faces for over 30 years. Body Butters are available in Shea, Coconut, Almond Milk, British Rose, Satsuma, Pink Grapefruit, Strawberry, Olive, Moringa.

Or give the bundle of care — the Saikuru Knot Bag is made from deadstock fabric and discarded flour sack. Lovingly made by community artisans. One bag equals one family meal which will be donated to Project Pearl’s Hunger Relief Program. The Knot Bag includes a Shea Shower Cream 250ml, Body Butter 200ml, Body Mist 100ml, Face & Body Soap 100g, Hand Balm 100ml and a Bath Lily Crinkle Cream.

There are gifts below P500 like Body Butter Enriched with 96H nourishing moisture Shower Gel-For all skin types; as well as gifts below P1,000 like the Hand Balm Trio enriched with 96H nourishing moisture.

Other must haves: gifts below P1,500 for clearer skin in just seven days with the Tea Tree and Vitamin E Skincare sets; as well as Gift Sets and Gift Boxes below P2,000.

Good Gifts are available at Body Shop stores and online a www.thebodyshop.com.ph.