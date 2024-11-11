Baguio readies for enchanting Christmas

BAGUIO CITY—Residents and visitors can expect another spectacular air of holidays in the City of Baguio as a lineup of captivating events and magical experiences is on the way.

Baguio Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) Chairperson Gladys Vergara announced that a series of Yuletide events and activities have been meticulously curated for the ultimate Christmas experience during “An Enchanting Baguio Christmas 2024." It will take place from 28 November 2024 to 5 January 2025 at the Rose Garden of the Burnham Park, which will be transformed into a European-themed Christmas Market.

Vergara said the market will offer a haven for parkgoers and revelers with its charming stalls, twinkling lights, and festive mood. "Visitors will be enveloped in the cozy charm of the Baguio Christmas Market," she said, adding that the market’s decorated pathways, adorned with Christmas lights, will create a magical scene that celebrates the joy of the season.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong expressed his enthusiasm for the BTC's Christmas-themed events. “Christmas in Baguio has always been a blend of spiritual devotion and contemporary traditions, creating a cherished celebration that is beloved by locals and visitors alike," he said.

He added that the holiday season in Baguio is an anticipated time for family reunions and cherished moments with loved ones.

"These events are made possible by the splendid collaboration between the public and private sectors," Vergara emphasized. She said that by working together, this will enchant locals, returning residents, and visitors with a truly memorable Christmas experience in Baguio City.

She explained the unique features of the European-themed Christmas Market, including seasonal treats and an array of culinary delights. Park-goers will be invited to stroll along the Rose Garden pathways, exploring handcrafted gifts, unique ornaments, and artisanal delicacies, embarking on a magical journey through "An Enchanting Baguio Christmas 2024."

The festivities will commence on 28 November with the grand opening of the AEBC Christmas Market and a spectacular fireworks display at the Rose Garden. On 1 December, Christmas in Baguio officially begins with the ceremonial lighting of the Baguio Christmas Tree atop historic Session Road, immediately followed by the annual lantern parade by Saint Louis University. The Baguio Botanical Christmas Garden, which offers a serene setting to inspire reflection amidst nature, will also be open daily starting 18 November.

More upcoming events

Other notable events include the University of Baguio's traditional Christmas cantata on 7 December at the Rose Garden. On 8 December, visitors can enjoy a whimsical performance of The Nutcracker Ballet, a collaboration between the Philippine Military Academy and Ballet Baguio. This day will also feature the PMA Silent Drill, the March of the Toy Soldiers along Lake Drive in Burnham Park, and a Christmas Serenade by the PMA Glee Club at the Rose Garden main stage.

The holiday spirit continues with a vibrant concert by the University of the Cordilleras Performing Arts Group, titled Yes UCan, on 14 December, and culminates with a grand 2025 New Year’s countdown extravaganza at Melvin Jones Football Field on 31 December.

Throughout December, a diverse array of festive events and traditional AEBC activities, including Simbang Gabi (anticipated mass), Friends and Pets Day, and gift-giving programs, will keep the spirit alive. In addition, a Sports Day Extravaganza will promote fitness and wellness through a Zumba Showdown and Martial Arts Exhibition, plus the Barangay Christmas Day featuring a Solo and Choral Competition and the Bituin ng Pasko: Inter-Barangay Holiday Decor Contest.

The City of Baguio and the Baguio Tourism Council Inc., in collaboration with Mega Pines Realty and Dev’t. Inc., TG Home Builders, The Parkway Residences, and San Miguel Corporation take immense pride in presenting An Enchanting Baguio Christmas 2024.