Vogt, Murphy named Managers of the Year

Stephen Vogt gets feted as MLB Manager of the Year after leading the Cleveland Guardians to a deep playoff run.NICK CAMMETT/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Rookie Cleveland Guardians skipper Stephen Vogt and Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers won Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Managers of the Year awards on Tuesday.

Vogt won the American League’s (AL) Manager of the Year award after a successful first season which saw Cleveland make a deep run in the playoffs.

The 40-year-old’s successful run came in his first season as a manager following his appointment by Cleveland in November last year.

Under Vogt, the Guardians won the AL Central Division with a 92-69 win-loss record.

They were eventually eliminated from the postseason by the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Vogt was the overwhelming first choice pick by voters for the award, which is decided by a ballot of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

The Cleveland skipper won 27 first choice votes, beating out the Kansas City Royals’ Matt Quatraro (2 votes) and the Detroit Tigers A.J. Hinch (1).

The National League manager of the year went to Murphy after he steered the Brewers to the NL Central title with a 93-69 record.

