P1.9-M worth of livelihood aid distributed to typhoon victims

A total of P1,990,425 worth of livelihood aid has been distrbuted to the victims of Tropical Storm "Kristine" in Camarines Norte.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), 75 beneficiaries from the province received livelihood aid.

DOLE-Bicol, through its Integrated Livelihood Program under Project WEALTH (Working Towards Empowerment, Advancement, Learning, Thriving, and Harmony), distributed Kabuhayan Kits to help vulnerable families rebuild their livelihoods.

DOLE Bicol Regional Director Imelda F. Gatinao highlighted the project’s role in fostering economic opportunities for the most vulnerable.

“Ang inisyatibong ito ay isang mahalagang hakbang tungo sa pagbuo ng matatag at may kakayahang lokal na ekonomiya. Sa bawat tulong na ating naiaabot, binibigyan natin sila ng kakayahang lokal na ekonomiya (This initiative is an important step toward building a strong and capable local economy. With every bit of help we provide, we give them the ability to contribute to building the local economic),” Gatinao said.