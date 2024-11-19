DoLE says 2024 goals already met

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) reported yesterday meeting “more than 100 percent” its key goals in 2024.

Citing the Agency Performance Review Report of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the Labor department said it has achieved a 100-percent accomplishment rate on its major performance indicators.

Based on the report covering January to June 2024, DoLE’s major performance indicators, such as the employment facilitation program, worker protection and welfare program, professional regulation program and technical education and skills development programs, among others, were “more than 100 percent accomplished for the first semester of the year.”

In terms of total financial performance, the review showed that DoLE was able to obligate P38.006 billion, or 69.29 percent of its obligation program for the first semester, and 37.81 percent of the P69.644 billion total allotment for 2024.