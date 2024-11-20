HOLIDAY JARS, CHRISTMAS CHEERS

During Christmas every year, Oye Isidro unleashes his baking excellence by offering a delightful holiday collection for everyone to simply enjoy on their own or gift family and friends with. His is the type of edible giveaways that you are sure your recipients will appreciate and partake of as soon as they receive them.

He always has cookies among his Christmas selections. They are a core product of Oye Sabor — perfect little morsels that are lightly crisp on the outside and divinely chewy on the inside. They are what Oye does best. This year, Oye Sabor offers two kinds of cookies — Classic Chocolate Chip and Pistachio Dark Chocolate — in an Oye’s Christmas Cookie Jar glass jar. The choice is Half Dozen at P800 or One Dozen at P1,000.