HOLIDAY JARS, CHRISTMAS CHEERS

During Christmas every year, Oye Isidro unleashes his baking excellence by offering a delightful holiday collection for everyone to simply enjoy on their own or gift family and friends with. His is the type of edible giveaways that you are sure your recipients will appreciate and partake of as soon as they receive them.
He always has cookies among his Christmas selections. They are a core product of Oye Sabor — perfect little morsels that are lightly crisp on the outside and divinely chewy on the inside. They are what Oye does best. This year, Oye Sabor offers two kinds of cookies — Classic Chocolate Chip and Pistachio Dark Chocolate — in an Oye’s Christmas Cookie Jar glass jar. The choice is Half Dozen at P800 or One Dozen at P1,000.
Also a toss-up should you prefer bars over cookies in your holiday jars are Oye’s Holiday Bars in Decadent Brownie and Pistachio Food for the Gods variants. You can order six pieces for P500 or nine pieces for P750. Both are yummy, gourmet-level takes of Oye on the classics.
But for the ultimate in sweet indulgence, Oye’s Ultimate Christmas Mix contains four pieces each of Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies with Maldon Sea Salt, Pistachio Dark Chocolate Cookies with Maldon Sea Salt, Decadent Brownie and Pistachio Food for the Gods for P1,500.
For his Christmas 2024 collection, Oye also thought of offering breakfast options, since breakfast is the most important meal of the day and yet a lot of people do not get to have a decent breakfast due to limited preparation time in the morning. After all, you’re either rushing to go to school, especially if you wake up late or the school bus picks you up real early, or you’re rushing to go to work after attending to your family’s early morning needs. So Oye came up with Bayong Sets for a full breakfast of Marinated Grilled Kesong Puti + Half Dozen Pandesal Set for P550 and Quezo de Bola Pimiento Spread + Half Dozen Pandesal Set for P600.
To round out Oye Sabor’s delectable Christmas 2024 selections, Oye came up with a Holiday Menu of savory items so if you do not want to cook during the holidays, you can just order Boneless Chicken BBQ or Boneless Buffalo Tenders with Blue Cheese Dip (chicken); Spanish Callos or Beef Salpicao (meat); Bagnet Truffle Shiitake Pasta or Baked Spaghetti (pasta); and Mixed Seafood au Gratin, Salmon en Croute, or Creamy Herb Baked Salmon (seafood). Most are available in Half Tray or Full Tray servings.
If you are thinking of hosting a cocktail reception for your closest of kin or friends, there is the Holiday Menu of sandwiches to choose from, including Pastrami & Horseradish, Farmer’s Ham & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Salad Sandwich, Smoked Salmon, Tuna Cucumber, and Shrimp, Chives and Cream Cheese, which are available in Small Box (good for two to three people), Medium Box (serves six to eight persons), and Large Box (intended for 10 to 12 guests).
The Mini Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwiches should also catch your interest, not to mention the Savory Puffs that come in Spinach & Artichoke, Saffron Chicken & Mushroom, as well as Tuna Parmesan variants, all available in Half Dozen and One Dozen packs.
Finally, there’s Classic Tiramisu in Half Tray or Full Tray, and Rum Loaf Cake for dessert.
Oye Sabor entertains orders via its IG account (@OYE.SABOR).