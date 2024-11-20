Hale and hearty

The Philippines’ beloved organic restaurant, The Wholesome Table, has opened its newest branch in Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong, in what comes down as an exciting chapter in its journey to promote healthy, sustainable and delicious food for all.
Committed to serving high-quality, organic and locally sourced ingredients, The Wholesome Table has consistently stood by the fact that food, when made with care and passion, does not have to compromise on taste.
The Wholesome Table believes that food should nourish both the body and the planet, what with a carefully curated menu crafted from organic ingredients sourced from local farmers and suppliers, supporting health while sustaining the environment and local communities.
The restaurant uses meat from grass-fed cows that are raised without artificial hormones and antibiotics. Its poultry and eggs are all free-range and raised organically.
It serves wild-caught seafood and, except for its cheese, which comes from natural and organic sources, it does not use any other processed ingredients.
The Wholesome Table does not use bleached or bromated flour.
You won’t find high-fructose corn syrup or any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, additives and preservatives in any of its food and drinks.
It also avoids using shortening and other sources of hydrogenated and partially hydrogenated fats.
All its sauces and condiments are natural and made from scratch.
The Wholesome Table’s unwavering commitment to flavor proves that healthy food can be as vibrant and full of taste, something many health-conscious restaurants might sacrifice in favor of clean eating.
Every dish is prepared with a deep respect for the integrity of natural ingredients, from the refreshing salads to hearty mains to indulgent desserts.
At their new Shangri-La Plaza location, diners can expect a welcoming and laid-back atmosphere — perfect for enjoying a delicious meal with friends, family or colleagues.
The restaurant’s stylish interiors, with warm earthy tones and a cozy ambiance, reflect their commitment to sustainability, creating a space that’s as nourishing for the soul as the food is for the body.
The new Shangri-La Plaza branch continues to offer an array of farm-to-table signature dishes that have made The Wholesome Table a household name among health-conscious diners and food enthusiasts alike.