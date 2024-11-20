Hale and hearty

The Philippines’ beloved organic restaurant, The Wholesome Table, has opened its newest branch in Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong, in what comes down as an exciting chapter in its journey to promote healthy, sustainable and delicious food for all.

Committed to serving high-quality, organic and locally sourced ingredients, The Wholesome Table has consistently stood by the fact that food, when made with care and passion, does not have to compromise on taste.

The Wholesome Table believes that food should nourish both the body and the planet, what with a carefully curated menu crafted from organic ingredients sourced from local farmers and suppliers, supporting health while sustaining the environment and local communities.

The restaurant uses meat from grass-fed cows that are raised without artificial hormones and antibiotics. Its poultry and eggs are all free-range and raised organically.