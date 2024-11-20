Comelec condemns killing of vice mayoral aspirant in South Cotabato

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday condemned the killing of a vice mayoral aspirant in South Cotabato.

On 18 November, former Barangay Bukay Pait Chairperson, Jose Osorio, was found lifeless inside the kitchen of his eatery.

Osorio, who had filed for candidacy for vice mayor in the 2025 midterm elections, was shot dead in Tantangan, South Cotabato.

In a statement sent to reporters, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the case remains "a law enforcement matter since they are not yet candidates."

“However, this senseless killing, election-related or not, is strongly condemned, and the immediate arrest of the perpetrator/s should forthwith happen, as justice dictates,” Garcia said.

Asked if the incident could set the tone on the peace and order situation during the upcoming election period, Garcia said it is “too premature to say."