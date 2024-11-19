P1-M reward to find vice mayoralty bet killer

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — A vice mayoralty bet in Tantangan, South Cotabato was shot dead by still unidentified suspects on Sunday evening in his own residence.

Police identified the victim as one as Jose Bobot Osorio, a vice mayoralty bet and former village chair of Barangay Bukay Pait, Tantangan.

Initial investigation disclosed that the victim was shot five to six times that resulted in his instantaneous death. Police however said that the motive behind the killing is believed to be personal since according to the family of the victim, he already received death threats due to a land conflict.

Meanwhile, second district Congressman Peter Miguel has offered a P1-million bounty for anyone who can give information as to the identities and whereabouts of the perpetrators.

Tantangan incumbent Vice Mayor Ceasar Dasilao has called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation and bring immediately the suspects to justice. South Cotabato PNP Provincial Director, P/Col Samuel Cadungon also relayed to media that their initial investigation found out of existing legal issues in court.

Yet, Tantangan Police Chief, Major Ericka Vallejo has also revealed that they are not singling out any possible motives behind the killing of Osorio.