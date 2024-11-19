Vietnam downs Pinay 5, 1-6

The Philippine national women's futsal team suffered a 1-6 loss to Vietnam in the ASEAN Women's Futsal Championship at the Philsports Arena Tuesday evening.

Trần Thị Lan Mai led the onslaught for the Vietnamese after scoring a brace in the 13th and 21st minutes of the match.

Lê Thị Thanh Ngân (21st), Nguyễn Phương Anh (26th), Trần Thị Thu Xuân (29th), and K'Thủa (31st) also added their names in the scoresheet as the Vietnamese picked up their third straight win of the tounrnament and secured their spot in the final.

Shai del Campo was the only member of the Pinay 5 to score after a tap-in goal in the 24th minute.

The Philippines will face Indonesia on Wenesday at 7 p.m. at the same venue.

A win here will send the Pinay 5, which has a 0-1-2 win-draw-loss record, to the bronze medal match on 21 November.